Woman who lost home in Sun Prairie explosion offered place to live by former property manager

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - It's been three weeks since a fatal explosion shook the town of Sun Prairie. While there are still some displaced residents, Angie Levendowski was able to make her way into a new home Wednesday afternoon.

We interviewed Levendowski the day after the explosion when she returned to the site to see the rubble that remained.

"That's when I went down on Thursday, getting close to everything. It's hard to imagine that's where I lived for three years and it's gone," Levendowski said. "It's been hard starting over from literally ground zero."

Reminiscing is all she has been able to do while living in a hotel for the past few weeks. Her former property manager saw the story we ran and wanted to help her by offering her an available apartment.

"It feels amazing. I've had a smile on my face for a couple days knowing I'm actually moving home," she said.

She calls it home now, the same way she did several years ago, before she lived in downtown Sun Prairie. Levendowski lived at Leopold Place for four years. Moving in is something she said she looks forward to.

"I cried. Like I have a home. I get to call a place a home. Not a hotel. Don't get me wrong, hotel living wasn't too bad. Fresh towels every day. I had breakfast every morning and a place to lay my head, but it's not home," she added.

While the journey has been long, she says one of the hardest parts was losing meaningful items she will never get back.

"Everybody has said it's just stuff that you lost. Get over it. It's stuff. You didn't lose anybody. It's just stuff. And I was like, it is stuff to most people but to me, that was my life," she said.

Despite losing everything, she said she's happy she gets the chance to start over.

"I survived. I survived July 10, 2018. To be honest, if I was in my apartment just 10 minutes longer, things had changed just one little bit, I would not be able to have these endless experiments," she said.