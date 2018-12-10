Woman threatens Teddywedgers employees with broken bottle

MADISON, Wis. - A woman allegedly threatened employees at a State Street restaurant with a broken bottle before being arrested Saturday morning, according to Madison police.

It was Raeven Johnson's second robbery arrest this week, police said. The 21-year-old homeless woman was asking for money or food from customers inside Teddywedgers when her attention turned to the employees.

According to officials, when Johnson was asked to leave, she took a 23-once bottle of Sriracha hot sauce and shattered off the base of the bottle a counter. She then held the neck of the broken bottle and pointed it at employees while threatening them. She threw the bottle at an employee, missed, and fled.

Police said Johnson was located and arrested on charges of armed robbery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

