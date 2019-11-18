Woman taken to the hospital following crash in Grant County, deputies say

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A woman was taken to the hospital following a crash in Grant County on Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 151, according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Alec Kessel, 20, of Platteville, was driving his car northbound on Highway 151 when he tried turning onto Southwest Road.

His car collided with another vehicle he turned in front of it, the release said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Jennifer McDonough, 32, of Davenport, Iowa, was injured during the crash. She was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, the release said. Kessel did not report any injuries, the release said.

Kessel was cited for improper left turn and operating while suspended, the release said.

