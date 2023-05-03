Woman suffers minor burns in SW Madison kitchen fire Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman suffered superficial burns in a kitchen fire on Madison's southwest side Wednesday afternoon, the city's fire department said. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- A woman suffered superficial burns in a kitchen fire on Madison's southwest side Wednesday afternoon, the city's fire department said.The fire was reported at a home in the 7000 block of Pagham Drive just before 1:15 p.m.In a news release, the Madison Fire Department said the woman heated cooking oil and walked away to care for her infant. When she got back to the kitchen, the stovetop was on fire.The woman and infant got out of the house and went to a neighbor, who called 911. When firefighters got to the scene, they were able to quickly put out the flames.Paramedics evaluated the woman's injuries at the scene; she was not taken to a hospital.The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the kitchen but did not displace the woman or her baby.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Kitchen Fire Cooking Fire Madison Madison Fire Department Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UW students block streets during second day of protests over campus leaders' response to racist video 2 arrested after leading Columbia Co. deputy on vehicle chase through farm fields Dane County Board rejects Stubbs' appointment to lead Department of Human Services 5 minors, including 13-year-old driver, taken into custody after fleeing in stolen Kia, sheriff's office says Black students, campus supporters protest UW’s response to racist video Latest News Challenge to Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban gets court hearing 2 arrested after leading Columbia Co. deputy on vehicle chase through farm fields A lost bird and the power of kindness Arizona's de Laura, Wisconsin's Latu settle sex assault suit All lanes of EB Beltline reopened at Monona Drive after crash More News