Woman sips stolen wine at Starbucks, police say

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 10:37 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a retail theft on Friday afternoon at the Target next to the Hilldale Shopping Center.

According to Madison Police Department Chief' Mike Koval's blog, a 55-year-old white woman allegedly took two 4-packs of wine from the store and went to the nearby Starbucks "where she took a seat and began enjoying the wine."

The woman was charged with retail theft.

