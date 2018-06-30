Woman sips stolen wine at Starbucks, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a retail theft on Friday afternoon at the Target next to the Hilldale Shopping Center.
According to Madison Police Department Chief' Mike Koval's blog, a 55-year-old white woman allegedly took two 4-packs of wine from the store and went to the nearby Starbucks "where she took a seat and began enjoying the wine."
The woman was charged with retail theft.
