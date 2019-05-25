Woman sentenced for arranging for boyfriend to sexually assault 12-year-old

A woman charged with making arrangements for her boyfriend to sexually assault a child in Richland Center was sentenced in a Richland County court Friday, according to court records.

Annette M. Winger, 44, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Winger made arrangements for her boyfriend, 47-year-old John A. Elder, to sexually assault a 12-year-old child at a Richland Center apartment, according to officials. The criminal complaint said Winger lied to the girl's caregiver so she could take her to her house where the girl was forced to perform sexual acts on Elder.

Winger told the girl that Elder "needed good energy (sexual contact) from (the girl) in order to defeat the bad energy that Elder has inside of him. (And) that if (the girl) did not do the things Elder was asking her to do, Elder would become suicidal," according to the complaint.

On one occasion, Elder also tried to make the girl watch a pornographic video on his phone, but she looked away, according to the complaint. She told police she could hear the audio from the video. During two of the assaults, he held her down when she tried to get away, police said.

The criminal complaint said Winger acknowledged the assaults in emails to the girl in April.

Elder was sentenced to 25 years in prision

