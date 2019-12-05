Woman sent to prison for selling drugs at 'meth farm'

BUTTERNUT, Wis. - A woman will spend more than five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine from a rural property in northern Wisconsin known as the 'meth farm.'

Investigators say 64-year-old Becky Peterson conspired with Mark Moore to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine at a farm near Butternut in Ashland County over the past several years.

Between August 2017 and June 2018, an undercover officer conducted seven controlled buys of methamphetamine from Moore and one from Peterson at the farm.

