Woman says someone destroyed her American, Trump flag; spray-painted home on Veterans Day

MADISON, Wis. - Madison resident Brigitte Buchmeier said she was shoveling snow around her home on Veterans Day when she noticed the flags that decorate the front of her home were shredded and that someone had spray-painted the side of her home.

"They destroy your property, destroy your beliefs and this has what America has become now," Buchmeier said in a Facebook video showcasing the damage.

Buchmeier said both her American flag and President Donald Trump flag were ripped up and the words "Make racist" were spray-painted on the side of her home. A symbol that Buchmeier believes represents satanic anarchy was spray-painted beside the words.

"I don't care what anybody believes or wants as far as a president, this is not OK," Buchmeier said in a Facebook video. "I don't care what other people think. I display my pride in my American flag and my beliefs. This is wrong in so many ways. It really saddens me that we have come to this."

Buchmeier said she filed a police report.

"It's hard to hold back tears that I cannot even be the American that I want to be."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.