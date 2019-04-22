Woman says plant sale for charity still happening, even after her plants died during polar vortex

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - Sometimes, the worst luck happens to the best people. Many people who know Renee Bernard, who is the owner of Studio 8 in Fort Atkinson, said that's exactly what happened to her this winter.

Bernard collects and grows plants in a greenhouse her husband built for her several years ago. When she started collecting too many, she told herself she needed to sell them to raise money for others.

Over the past five years of hosting plant sales, Bernard said she's raised more than $26,000 each year.

"I have all these plants. I have nothing to do with them. I'm going to look like the crazy plant lady if I don't do something with them," Bernard said.

All the money goes to the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition.

"She's got a kind heart. If there's a need in the community, she will just help the community out," said one of Bernard's clients.

Bernard has given to charities that benefit veterans and cancer patients over the years, with money out of her own pocket.

But this year, her well-known plant sale might look a bit different after she said her plants "just completely froze. It was awful."

The polar vortex froze all of her plants that she's been growing and collecting throughout the year.

"It was awful. Everything was dead. That means you have to order all new soil and all new pots," Bernard said.

Even though her plants all had to be thrown out, Bernard said she still has hope for this year, thanks to her colleague, Tammy Beaver.

"I was trying to help her out and get the word out so that we could have her annual plant sale for Mother's Day weekend," Beaver said.

In response to requests for donations, the community stepped up and donated enough plants for Bernard to still put on a sale.

"She has lots of plants and it's just a lot of fun," one of Bernard's clients said.

The only thing Bernard needs now, is your help in buying the plants so she can give her earnings from the sale to JCOCC.

"I hope we have a phenomenal annual plant sale," Beaver said.

If you would like to donate more plants or go to the sale to purchase some, the sale is on Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at N2902 Kutz Road in Fort Atkinson.

There will be gourd painting from 9 a.m. - noon at Blue Fire Arts, located at 87 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.

You can call Studio 8 at 920-563-8888 to purchase a gourd ahead of time, or if you have any additional questions for Bernard ahead of the sale.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.