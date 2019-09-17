Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Woman says light, sound therapy took the pain away from husband who lost battle with cancer Woman says light, sound therapy took the pain away from husband who lost battle with cancer

MADISON, Wis. - Jodi Wiken said her husband died peacefully after a battle with pancreatic cancer, thanks to light and sound therapy sessions at the Life Center of Wisconsin in Madison.

Wiken lives in Minneapolis but came to Madison with her husband, Wade, because of the profound effects the therapy sessions had on them.

"When we came down from the sessions, he was just totally relaxed," Wiken said.

Wade Wiken battled pancreatic cancer but ultimately didn't win his battle. His wife tells me light and sound therapy sessions didn't save his life, but did allow him to rest easily and leave this earth without being in pain. More on this story only on #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ebftShpW9V — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 16, 2019

Wiken said Wade was going through many tests and took a variety of drugs during his treatment, which put him in a tense state.

Energy therapist Liza Abitz led the Wikens through their journey to relaxation and detoxification.

"We all are energy, and we all vibrate at certain frequencies and vibrations," Abitz said. "When there's an imbalance in the body, it can be resolved through sound and light because that is actually affecting the body on a cellular, subatomic level."

While Wade Wiken lost his battle with cancer, Jodi Wiken said she wasn't expecting the therapy to be a miracle cure, but she's happy it took the pain away.

"He passed away in January, but he didn't have the pain and things like that in talking to hospice that others in a similar state had had."

Abitz knows how precious life is, which is why she continues to guide people through their therapy sessions through sound and light.

"It had profound results in my own life. So then I knew it was something I wanted to bring to Madison."

Like many of us, Abitz lived a high stress life. After having medical issues stemming from unbearable amounts of stress, a sound and light therapy session changed her life.

"Several months later, I got pregnant and I had just recovered from a miscarriage six months earlier," Abitz said. "I didn't think that was possible."

For more information about light and sound therapy, contact Abitz by hello@lifecenterwi.com or call 608-841-2244.

