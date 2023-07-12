A Madison woman is struggling with her emotions on her own after her emotional support animal was stolen from her home Sunday evening.

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is struggling with her emotions on her own after her emotional support animal was stolen from her home Sunday evening.

Michelle Miller was coming home from a tattoo appointment around 11:30 p.m., only five hours after leaving the house. Upon walking in, she noticed her PlayStation 5 gaming console and some money were missing. But worst of all, her French bulldog puppy — Cardi — was nowhere to be found