MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is struggling with her emotions on her own after her emotional support animal was stolen from her home Sunday evening.
Michelle Miller was coming home from a tattoo appointment around 11:30 p.m., only five hours after leaving the house. Upon walking in, she noticed her PlayStation 5 gaming console and some money were missing. But worst of all, her French bulldog puppy — Cardi — was nowhere to be found.
Cardi is Miller’s emotional support animal, helping her through severe panic attacks and anxiety that have sent her to the hospital.
“This is really important for people with depression and anxiety. I have panic attacks, but now I don’t have anything to run to,” Miller said. “He’s just always comforting me and calming me down, so I don’t have a severe panic attack and go to the hospital again.”
Miller said she contacted the police right after the incident happened. So far, no charges have been filed.
Miller believes the dog has been taken to Chicago by the person she thinks stole Cardi.
“Just please give me my dog. That’s all I want,” Miller said. “You can keep everything else, I just really need my dog back. I’m just really scared. I just want him back.”
Over the past few days without her dog, Miller has struggled with feeling lonely without any comfort when her anxiety flares up.
“Everything, we would do everything together. He goes everywhere with me. I just really got attached to him. He meant a lot to me,” she said.
