Woman robbed on west side apartment steps

MADISON, Wis. - Two men robbed a 54-year-old woman on her front steps on Friday.

Police say the woman was returning to her home on McDivitt Road when two men who had been sitting on the outside steps pushed her into a wall. They grabbed her wallet and ran away.

A K-9 led officers to the 2900 block of Ashford Lane, but they could not find the robbers.

