BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trial

Special Coverage

Headline Goes Here

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

News

Woman robbed on west side apartment steps

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 06:26 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:26 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two men robbed a 54-year-old woman on her front steps on Friday.

Police say the woman was returning to her home on McDivitt Road when two men who had been sitting on the outside steps pushed her into a wall. They grabbed her wallet and ran away.

A K-9 led officers to the 2900 block of Ashford Lane, but they could not find the robbers.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration