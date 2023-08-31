MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a woman was pushed out of the driver's seat and run over by the passenger in her car after officers pulled them over earlier this week.
Officers reportedly saw a suspect in previously-reported crimes riding in the car on E. Washington Ave. near N. Sixth St. at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When the woman driving the car pulled over for the traffic stop, the man allegedly hit her and pushed her out before getting behind the wheel himself.
The man tried to speed away from the scene, dragging the woman from the car for what police said was several feet before he crashed into a parked car.
Police say the man tried to grab a backpack from the car as officers and a K-9 approached, ignoring the officers who were telling him to get out of the car. He was eventually caught by the K-9, and police reported finding a loaded gun inside the backpack.
Officers took the man to the Dane County Jail on potential charges of domestic recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being a person convicted of a felony in possession of a firearm.
News 3 Now is not naming him at this time because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime in this case.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries after being dragged from the car, but is expected to be okay.
