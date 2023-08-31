Madison Police Department flashing lights

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a woman was pushed out of the driver's seat and run over by the passenger in her car after officers pulled them over earlier this week.

Officers reportedly saw a suspect in previously-reported crimes riding in the car on E. Washington Ave. near N. Sixth St. at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When the woman driving the car pulled over for the traffic stop, the man allegedly hit her and pushed her out before getting behind the wheel himself.