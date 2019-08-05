Woman pulled over for going 101 mph, admits to smoking marijuana on drive, deputies say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - A woman driving more than 100 mph was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies pulled Mariah Ehmcke, 22, of Platteville over on Thursday for driving 101 mph, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. The traffic stop happened on Highway 151.

Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana and Ehmcke admitted to smoking it while driving, Dreckman said.

Ehmcke was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated first offense, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

She was booked into the Grant County Jail and released to a responsible party

