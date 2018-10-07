News

Woman possibly hit with metal object, Madison police say

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 01:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 01:17 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a suspect that possibly struck a woman in the head with a metal object, according to Police Chief Mike Koval's blog. 

An officer responded to a report of someone passed out at the intersection of Pinckney Street and East Gorham Street. Police said the woman was highly intoxicated and had a large wound on her head. 

The woman got 12 staples in her head and had a possible neck injury. 

The suspect is described as a man with a stocky build, short-buzzed hair and a mustache, according to police. He stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration