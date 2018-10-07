Woman possibly hit with metal object, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a suspect that possibly struck a woman in the head with a metal object, according to Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.
An officer responded to a report of someone passed out at the intersection of Pinckney Street and East Gorham Street. Police said the woman was highly intoxicated and had a large wound on her head.
The woman got 12 staples in her head and had a possible neck injury.
The suspect is described as a man with a stocky build, short-buzzed hair and a mustache, according to police. He stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.
