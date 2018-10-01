Woman mugged while walking to her car Saturday night, police say

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 23-year-old Madison woman was mugged while walking to her car on the 300 block of S. Livingston Street Saturday night.

According to an incident report, she finished work at a nearby tavern when a stranger ran up to her and threatened to stab her if she didn't give up her purse.

The victim compelled and he fled with the purse. The purse was described as a mostly black backpack-style bag.

The suspect is a black man with a beard. He is between 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen with long hair coming out of a baseball cap and wearing a black hoodie.