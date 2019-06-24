Woman loses pet tortoise following house fire on Madison's west side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman's pet tortoise died following a fire at a home on Madison's west side.

The woman arrived home Friday afternoon to the smell of smoke and a popping sound coming from the back of her home. She believed it was a neighbor grilling until a neighbor told her about the fire, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department. The woman lives along the 100 Block of South Segoe Road.

Firefighters put out the fire shortly after arriving on the scene.

They said the fire happened near a cage housing a pet tortoise. The tortoise was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital but did not survive, according to Cynthia Schuster the public information officer with the Madison Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators believe it was accidental. They could not determine if the fire was electrical or caused by a hot lamp in the area.

No one was displaced as a result of the fire.



