Woman killed in head-on crash in Dodge County

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 09:29 AM CDT

RUBICON, Wis. - A woman is dead following a head-on crash that happened in Dodge County on Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to State Highway 60, west of County Highway P, in the town of Rubicon around 8:20 p.m.

A 2018 Ford EcoSport was traveling eastbound on State Highway 50 when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2007 Infiniti FX35, according to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. 

A 65-year-old woman from Baraboo was driving the EcoSport. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 63-year-old woman from Hutisford, was also taken to the hospital, according to the release. It is believed her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

