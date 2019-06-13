Woman killed in head-on crash in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. - A woman is dead following a head-on crash that happened in Dodge County on Wednesday night.
Deputies were called to State Highway 60, west of County Highway P, in the town of Rubicon around 8:20 p.m.
A 2018 Ford EcoSport was traveling eastbound on State Highway 50 when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2007 Infiniti FX35, according to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
A 65-year-old woman from Baraboo was driving the EcoSport. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 63-year-old woman from Hutisford, was also taken to the hospital, according to the release. It is believed her injuries are non-life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
