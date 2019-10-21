Programming Notice

Woman killed in fatal car vs pedestrian crash, police say

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 09:49 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:35 AM CDT

WHITEWATER, Wis. - A 71-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered when she was struck by a car Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Kay Gustafson was struck by a vehicle near the 1300 block of West Main Street around 10:30 a.m., police said. According to the release, the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement officers and was not injured the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the Whitewater Police Department with help from the Walworth County Sheriff's Department.

