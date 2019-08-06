Madison woman killed in deadly OWI crash in Rock County identified

MAGNOLIA, Wis. - The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department is releasing the name of the woman who died following a crash in the town of Magnolia.

The woman has been identified as Maria Mata-Mendoza, 59, of Madison.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release by the Rock County Medical Examiner's office.

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday on N. WI-214 at N. WI-59 in Magnolia Township.

Rock County officials said Daniel B. Good was driving southbound on WI-59 and didn't stop at the stop sign, and then struck a Dodge Journey that was going northbound on WI-213.

Good was arrested on several OWI charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Police said he had been arrested for three previous OWIs.

A passenger in Mata-Mendoza's car was also injured.

