Woman killed, 5-year-old boy critically injured in Rock Co. crash

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA, Wis. - One woman is dead and a 5-year-old child is critically injured after a crash involving a dump truck in Rock County.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old Evansville woman was driving a Dodge Charger south on N. Coon Island Rd. in the Town of Magnolia at 3:55 p.m. Monday and failed to stop at a stop sign at County Highway B, hitting a dump truck that was driving west on Highway B.

Authorities say the woman and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the Dodge Charger as a result of the crash. A 2-month-old girl who was also in the car wasn't hurt.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The Rock County Sheriff says County Highway B and N. Coon Island Rd. were closed for about 7 hours while crews were on the scene. The road re-opened overnight.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.