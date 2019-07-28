Woman kicks officer in groin following large fight on State Street

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A woman kicked an officer in the groin following a large fight on State Street early Sunday morning.

According to a blog post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of State Street at 2:01 a.m. after reports of a disturbance at which pepper spray was used to disperse a large, fighting crowd.

Authorities said a 25-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and refused to put her feet into the arrest van. When an officer tried to get her feet into the van, the woman kicked him in the groin. A charge of battery to a police officer was then added.

Police said a 22-year-old woman who was also part of the large State Street fight was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Both women were later taken to jail.

