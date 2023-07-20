Madison
A generic Madison Police squad car
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- A 30-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison's east side Thursday morning, the city's police department said.
In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the stabbing happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Bowman Avenue.
When officers got to the scene, they reportedly found the woman with a stab wound to her arm.
Police have not made any arrests and are still investigating the incident.
Further details were not immediately available.
