REEDSBURG, Wis. -- A woman hospitalized following a house fire in Reedsburg earlier this week has died, Sauk County Coroner Greg Hahn confirmed to News 3 Now.The victim, Paige Ruddy, died Wednesday from injuries she suffered in the fire, Hahn said.The fire happened around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of West 2nd Street. Reedsburg police said three people inside the home at the time were able to escape with a responding officer's help.Ruddy, police said, had been unable to escape from the home's second floor due to smoke. Firefighters rescued her, and first responders took her to a nearby medical facility.Officials have not yet said what may have caused the fire.