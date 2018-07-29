News

Woman injured after suspected intoxicated driver backs into her in parking lot

ASHIPPUN, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a person was seriously injured after an alleged intoxicated driver backed into her in a parking lot.

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash in the parking lot of a BP gas station on State Highway 67 in Ashippun.

 Authorities said a car backed into a woman who was standing next to her car about 30 feet away. She was briefly pinned between the two vehicles before authorities arrived.

The driver ran away from the scene, but stayed at the gas station. He was arrested on suspicion of felony third offense OWI, causing injury. The sheriff's department said they will request official charges from the Dodge County District Attorney's office next week.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

