Woman injured after suspected intoxicated driver backs into her in parking lot
ASHIPPUN, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a person was seriously injured after an alleged intoxicated driver backed into her in a parking lot.
Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash in the parking lot of a BP gas station on State Highway 67 in Ashippun.
Authorities said a car backed into a woman who was standing next to her car about 30 feet away. She was briefly pinned between the two vehicles before authorities arrived.
The driver ran away from the scene, but stayed at the gas station. He was arrested on suspicion of felony third offense OWI, causing injury. The sheriff's department said they will request official charges from the Dodge County District Attorney's office next week.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Local And Regional News
- Car fleeing traffic stop hits pedestrian in West Allis
- Train strikes, kills man in Marshfield
- 18-year-old Wisconsin man dead in suspected hit-and-run
- Janesville police looking for person of interest in weapons offense investigation
- Several employees taken to hospital after ammonia leak at Birds Eye Foods plant
- Solar group buys increase in Wisconsin