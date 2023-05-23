Madison
Digital Producer
REEDSBURG, Wis. -- A woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a house fire, Reedsburg police said.
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of West 2nd Street at around 3:50 a.m. after the fire was reported. Three people were able to escape the house with help from a responding officer.
Firefighters were able to rescue a woman from the second floor of the home who had been unable to escape due to smoke. She was taken to a nearby medical facility.
Crews stayed on scene until about 8:45 a.m. and were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the incident is under investigation but police said foul play is not suspected as of Tuesday morning.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
