Woman grabs dog in time to escape carbon monoxide-filled house

MADISON, Wis. - A woman took herself to the emergency room early Wednesday morning after she had possible symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, but not before making sure her dog got out of the home as well.

The woman's carbon monoxide alarm activated around midnight Wednesday, according to the Madison Fire Department. The woman had to evacuate her home quickly along with her dog, officials said in a release.

Firefighters found carbon monoxide levels near 60 parts per million on the first floor. The department said it believes recent home repair projects might have caused the outburst from two boilers in the basement of the home.

The woman said she had had a headache for several days and had felt nauseous, prompting firefighters to refer her to the emergency room.

It wasn't immediately clear if the dog required any treatment.