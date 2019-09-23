Woman followed, tackled by man while walking downtown

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man they said followed a woman as she was walking and lunged at her when she confronted him.

Madison police said the victim told them she was walking around the Capitol on East Main Street at 9:45 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a man was following her. She crossed the street and the suspect followed.

The woman told police she then asked the man if he was following her. He then lunged at her and they both fell to the ground.

The man ran away when the woman started screaming.

The woman described her attacker as a Hispanic man in his 30's. He's about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with some facial hair. He was wearing dark pants, a black t-shirt and carrying a backpack.

