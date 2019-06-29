Woman escapes Huber Center, still missing

BARABOO, Wis. - A woman escaped from a Huber Center in Baraboo on Wednesday evening and is still on the run, officials said.

According to Sauk County police, Jasmine-Rose R. Decorah, 24, walked out of the center at around 6:30 p.m. while she was serving her sentence. Inmates are allowed to leave the center to work.

Authorities are still searching for Decorah, as police could not confirm her current whereabouts or where she was last seen.

If Decorah is found, the Sauk County District Attorney's office will issue a warrant for escape.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.