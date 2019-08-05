Woman ejected, killed during crash in Green County

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. - A woman has died following a crash in Green County on Friday.

Daria L. Beutel, 26, of Browntown, was airlifted to a Madison hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies with the Green County Sheriff's Office said she was driving eastbound on County Highway C, near the town of Adams, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The car went into the ditch. Deputies said Beutel overcorrected when trying to get back on the road, causing the car to cross the center line and enter the ditch on the other side of the road.

The vehicle went airborne and overturned about three times, Sgt. Allen Peters, with the Green County Sheriff's Office, said.

The vehicle came to a rest in a field. Beutel was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Peters said.

The vehicle was severely damaged and the airbags did not deploy, Peters said.

Beutel was airlifted to a Madison hospital and died as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash.

This is Green County's fourth traffic facility of 2019.

