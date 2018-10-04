Woman drops class after one day, says MATC denied her refund after she lost her home in explosion

MADISON, Wis. - Angie Levendoski says she's really been through it this summer. After losing her home in the Sun Prairie explosion, she's done everything she can to move on.

"Every time I think I'm moving on from the explosion, something brings me back and it's like I just want to go back to normal," she said.

Levendoski was enrolled in an online oral communications course at Madison Area Technical College. She attended just one class before she lost her home. She dropped the class, and said she was denied a full refund. She said she spoke with someone at the college about it who told her, "I don't know why you would be denied. That sounds crazy. Let's submit it again."

She only got 80 percent of her money refunded. According to the website policy, that's all she qualified for.

Levendoski said she submitted proof of residence, a lease termination to prove her home was deemed unlivable, a letter from her insurance agent and photos of her at the scene. She also said she completed the extenuating circumstance application online as directed.

"That still wasn't good enough, I guess," she said.

She fought for a full refund twice.

"I got a letter when I got home yesterday, last night, saying I was denied again," she said.

After expressing her frustration on social media and contacting the college again through emails and phone calls, she waited for action to be taken.

"I hope I hear some good news today," she said Thursday afternoon.

Thirty minutes after we interviewed her about her experience, the college refunded her in full.

"It's another chapter closed, I mean I'm still dealing with other issues," she said.

When asked for an explanation as to why this happened to begin with, the president of MATC, Dr. Jack Daniels, gave us the following response:

"Student success is essential at Madison College. We will do everything we can to support our students' needs and concerns as they reach their goals. In this case, the student will be receiving a 100 percent tuition refund."

Though the response did not address why Levendoski was denied a full refund twice, Levendoski said she's happy to get her money back.