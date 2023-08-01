featured top story Woman critically injured on Madison's west side, no suspects in custody Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Aug 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- A woman is critically injured after being attacked on Madison's west side Monday night.Police responded just before 6 p.m. to an address on the 5700 block of Raymond Road near the intersection of Whitney Way.Officers found a woman with potentially life-threatening injuries and she was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.According to Madison Police, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Police said the victim appears to be the intended target. The Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Madison pastor keeps preaching as state revokes his child care license amid child sexual assault investigation Man arrested following chase through parts of Marquette, Columbia counties; drugs, guns recovered 29 things to do in Madison this August Lawmakers speak out against Nazi protestors seen at Watertown 'Pride in the Park' event Former Wisconsin teacher convicted on 25 counts of sexual assault of 14-year-old student Latest News Beloit Police Department keeps up with online outreach efforts Man arrested following chase through parts of Marquette, Columbia counties; drugs, guns recovered Whitewater head basketball coach to step down after over two decades in charge CrossFit Games bring business to local establishments one last time Wisconsin Dells water park attendance up, businesses thank summer of clear skies More News