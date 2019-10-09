Woman crashes into traffic light in Monroe, knocks it down

MONROE, Wis. - A woman crashed into a traffic light in Monroe and knocked it down Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Monroe Police Department, officers received a report of a traffic accident between a vehicle and traffic signal light pole at the intersection of 6th Avenue West and West 7th Street at 3:02 p.m.

An initial investigation showed that Dorothy A. Schlapbach, 90, of Albany, was driving a sedan when it left the road and crashed into a light pole. The pole and signal light were knocked over from the collision.

The release said Schlapbach was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the vehicle sustained major damage.

The intersection has since been opened, and the remaining signal lights are in working condition and suitable for traffic safety.

An investigation is ongoing.

