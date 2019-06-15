71-year-old crashes into power pole, snapping it in half

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 71-year-old Madison woman drove her car into a power pole and snapped it in half Friday morning.

Madison police said the incident occurred on Swanton Road and Milwaukee Street at 10:48 a.m.

According to a blog post from Chief Mike Koval, the driver attempted to make a wide right turn after stopping. When the woman tried to correct the turn, she went over the curb and into the power pole. The pole snapped in half and shut down the intersection.

Madison Gas and Electric responded, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said the driver was cited for driving without a license and deviating from a lane.

