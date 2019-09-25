Woman convicted of aiding felon in 2018 rural Beaver Dam homicide, police say

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 33-year-old woman was convicted of aiding a felon in a 2018 rural Beaver Dam homicide, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Dodge County District Attorney.

The release said Rebecca Wolc, 33, was found guilty of harboring Nigel Schultz, who pleaded guilty last month to the Oct. 29, 2018, murder of Bradlee Gerke.

Officials said officers arrived at Wolc's apartment on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam two days later, on Oct. 31, 2018. Officers were attempting to locate Schultz, who had last been seen driving Wolc's car.

Police said Wolc answered the door and told police Schultz was not at the apartment, but another person leaving the residence told officers Schultz was in the apartment.

According to the release, officers later learned Wolc was present at the home in rural Ashippun when Schultz shot Gerke. Police said Schultz told Wolc to tell officers Gerke went to La Crosse if she was asked.

Wolc later agreed to be a cooperative witness against Schultz, who pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide last month.

Wolc faces up to five years in prison followed by up to five years of supervision.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 16, 2020.

