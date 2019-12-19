Woman collides with hay bale in roadway, suffers minor injuries
SYLVESTER, Wis. - A woman was injured when she collided with a hay bale in the roadway of County Highway FF near the town of Sylvester, according to a news release.
The driver reported she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries, the release said. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene.
Local And Regional News
