Woman collides with hay bale in roadway, suffers minor injuries

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 09:28 AM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:51 PM CST

SYLVESTER, Wis. - A woman was injured when she collided with a hay bale in the roadway of County Highway FF near the town of Sylvester, according to a news release.

The driver reported she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries, the release said. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene.

 

