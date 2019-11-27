Woman cited on suspicion of 4th OWI after report of intoxicated driver, policy say
REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg woman was cited for her fourth OWI after a concerned citizen called police to report an intoxicated driver, an incident report said.
According to an incident report, Joan M. Hackney, 69, was found in the 1600 block of E. Main Street.
The report said once officers made contact, Hackney was arrested on suspicion of OWI.
