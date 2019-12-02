Woman cited in hit-and-run crash involving Amish buggy, officials say

BELMONT TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Darlington woman was cited in connection with a hit-and-run involving an Amish buggy, officials said.

Jeanne M. Halvorson, 56, was headed south on Highway 126 in Belmont Township when she hit the buggy and did not stop, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Halvorson was cited for several things, including first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run and failure to notify police of an accident, the release said.

Halvorson was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property and was taken to the Lafayette County Jail.

