Woman charged with OWI, spitting in eyes of officers

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A 22-year-old female was charged with a first-offense OWI and three counts of discharging bodily fluids at officers after a Madison car crash Saturday.

Madison police said the woman was going outbound on the 4200 block of Nakoma Drive and struck two parked cars after losing control. Her car rolled over and left the woman trapped, but officers freed her by cutting the seat belt.

Officials said the woman looked intoxicated and ​​​​​resisted officers. She spit in the eyes and mouths of three Madison police officers, which hospital staff said were significant exposures.

According to the incident report, the woman was thought to have non-life-threatening injuries and is now at a hospital. Once released, she will be booked into the Dane County Jail for three counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers and a first-offense OWI.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.