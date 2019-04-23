Woman causes crash after 100 mph chase with 8-year-old passenger in her SUV, DOT reports

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A 41-year-old woman was arrested Monday for leading a pursuit with the Wisconsin State Patrol at speeds faster than 100 mph and causing a crash with an 8-year-old passenger, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Multiple drivers called the Wisconsin State Patrol with complaints about a Ford Escape driving recklessly on I39/90 around 4 p.m. Monday. Callers said the woman was driving at high speeds and passing other traffic using the shoulder.

The driver was still driving recklessly when she passed a trooper near a Portage exit. The trooper couldn't catch up with the Escape.

The woman then passed a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden near a DeForest exit. The warden and the trooper attempted a traffic stop near Windsor, but the driver wouldn't stop.

Officials said during the pursuit, the driver used all three lanes to pass traffic and reached speeds more than 100 mph. First responders tried twice to use spike strips, but they didn't work. Law enforcement ended the chase when they reached a construction zone.

Ten minutes later, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash just outside of Stoughton. Three cars and one semitruck were involved in the crash.

The crash blocked the southbound interstate while law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services responded to the crash. Minor injuries were reported.

Update- still no sign of traffic moving. Most folks have gotten out of their cars. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/4JX1egaKRh — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) April 22, 2019

The driver of the Ford Escape, of Eau Claire, was involved in the crash. She was arrested and transported to Dane County Jail, according to the release. Officials took her 8-year-old passenger to a Madison hospital for a precautionary examination and to reunite with relatives.

Officials said criminal and traffic charges are pending further investigation.

