Woman calls police after man exposes himself to her at laundromat

Aug 19, 2019

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man on suspicion of exposing himself to a woman at a laundromat on the Isthmus.

Ronald R. Grant, 28, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior and a probation hold Saturday, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

The woman told officers she was in a self-serve laundromat on Saturday when a man came out of the bathroom with his pants down. The laundromat is at 701 E. Johnson St.

Grant left the building and officers located him in the 800 block of East Mifflin Street. 

