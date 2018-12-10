Woman burned in Muskego house fire, expected to be OK

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego woman suffered burns in an early morning house fire but is expected to be OK.

The blaze broke out about 12:30 a.m. Monday, while family members were sleeping. WITI-TV reports a 15-year-old boy called 911, got his 11-year-old sister out of the house then went back inside to save his disabled mother.

He then went next door in the duplex and woke up his aunt, who is blind, and helped her outside.

The mother was treated at a hospital for burns on her arms and released. Officials told WDJT-TV that the woman had tried to put out the fire with a pillow.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined. The home was destroyed.

