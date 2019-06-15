Woman batters nurse, runs away

MADISON, Wis. - A 25-year-old Madison woman battered a nurse and fled the hospital on foot Saturday morning, officials said.

Madison police said the incident happened at 1:45 a.m. in St. Mary's Hospital on 700 S. Park St.

According to a blog post from Chief Mike Koval, authorities found the woman nearby and tried to make contact, but she became combative. She was taken to jail on charges of battery to an emergency medical care provider, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is ongoing.

