News

Woman batters nurse, runs away

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 11:25 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:09 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A 25-year-old Madison woman battered a nurse and fled the hospital on foot Saturday morning, officials said.

Madison police said the incident happened at 1:45 a.m. in St. Mary's Hospital on 700 S. Park St.

According to a blog post from Chief Mike Koval, authorities found the woman nearby and tried to make contact, but she became combative. She was taken to jail on charges of battery to an emergency medical care provider, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration