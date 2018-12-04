Woman asks for community's help in finding who killed her son in hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - An Evansville woman has spent weeks trying to figure out who killed her son, William Church, in a hit-and-run on Nov. 17.

"I was on the ground screaming that that was my son," said Robin Milbrand. "I couldn't believe he was gone and how could someone just run him over and just leave him like road kill."

Police found Church's body along County Highway M between Elaine and Hill streets in Evansville.

Milbrandt said the hardest part is going home to an empty house.

"He lived with me, and that makes it so much harder for me," Milbrandt said. "I don't even want to do Christmas. He was going to be 22 next month."

While Milbrandt doesn't know who is to blame for Church's death, Church's sister, Breanna Cottrell, said she asked Church's friends who were with him that night why he was on the county highway, to begin with.

"They said he was upset because they wouldn't give him his keys because he had been drinking and so that's why he took off running," Cottrell said.

Church's body was found about a half mile away from the house where he had been hanging out with his friends.

"It's been really hard," Milbrandt said. "We lost his dad on Nov. 5, 15 years ago, and then I lost my son Nov. 17."

Weeks have felt like months for a family that just wants closure for the holidays and before the year comes to an end.

"I just don't want people to stop looking and give up on him," Milbrandt said.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244

