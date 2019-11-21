Woman arrested on suspicion of 2nd OWI, crashing into Madison business

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have made an arrest connected to a vehicle crashing into a Madison small business over the weekend.

Officers said they arrested Keisha A. El, 32, on drunken driving charges early Sunday morning.

She allegedly crashed her vehicle into the DiRenzo Monument Company on the 2400 block of Regent Street, police said.

It was the second time this year the building sustained heavy damage from a vehicle.

A witness at the scene told police they saw the car sticking out of the building and called police. When they confronted El, they said she got out of the vehicle, laid down and said, "Don't call the police."

Officers took El to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If convicted, it would be her second OWI charge.

El was also cited on suspicion of reckless driving.

On Monday, Channel3000 spoke with the manager of the business, Susanne Boucher.

After the first crash, she couldn't operate her business there for 4 1/2 months because there was so much debris everywhere.

Boucher said she was thankful that this time around, the damages from this crash weren't nearly as bad.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.