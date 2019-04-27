Woman arrested in connection with house fire fatality
MONTELLO, Wis. - Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with a house fire in Montello that left one man dead.
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Daniel Gilmartin died in the April 20 blaze. A 42-year-old Montello woman was taken into custody Thursday night. Criminal charges are expected to be filed Monday.
Authorities say no further details about the fire will be released until the suspect appears in court.
