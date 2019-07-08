Woman arrested for 5th OWI; Sheriff's Office makes 10 impaired driving arrests over holiday

CALEDONIA, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 10 people during the July 4 holiday, including one woman who's had four prior OWIs.

A sheriff's deputy pulled over a driver making an illegal turn at the intersection of Mielke Drive and County Road W in Caledonia on Friday at 1:54 a.m.

Carmen Parker-Smith, 62, of Baraboo, was arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense OWI, operating after revocation, felony bail jumping, failure to install an ignition interlock device and other traffic citations.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 10 people from June 29 through July 7 for similar things, adding this includes crashes with injuries. Deputies remind everyone to think before you drink and designate a sober driver.

