Woman arrested after trying to stab someone with screwdriver, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a woman early Saturday morning after an altercation led to her attempting to stab someone with a screwdriver, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The woman asked people standing nearby in the 6500 block of East Washington Avenue if they had a coat hanger she could borrow to unlock her vehicle. After nobody helped her, the woman began to yell at everyone and swung at another woman.

After the victim, 26, attempted to use pepper spray on the suspect, police said the woman went to her purse to get a screwdriver and attacked the victim, leaving minor injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the 50-year-old suspect on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed.