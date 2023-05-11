Madison
Digital Content Manager
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say they arrested a woman who was allegedly trying to break into a storage unit on the east side early Thursday morning.
Officers were sent to American Mini Warehouses on Commercial Ave. just after 4 a.m. Thursday after the business owner called police and said they noticed something suspicious on security cameras.
When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman still at the scene. They arrested her on tentative charges of burglary, trespassing, and other charges and took her to the Dane County Jail.
Police did not provide any other details about the alleged attempted burglary, but say the investigation is ongoing.
News 3 Now is not naming the woman at this time because she has not yet been formally charged in court.
