Woman armed with lighter arrested for causing disturbance at gas station, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of causing a disturbance involving a lighter at a gas station on the city’s north side.

Police were called out to the Citgo Gas Station in the 1400 block of Northport Drive late Thursday night, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

When officers arrived, they were pointed to a woman cursing loudly in the parking lot.

According to the release, bystanders told officers that Monique N. Lemon, 38, had been kicking vehicles and attempting to start fights with customers.

According to the release, Lemon was holding a lighter and moved toward a man standing next to his vehicle, pumping gas, when officers tried to approach her.

Police said Lemon threatened to burn the man and came within feet of him and his fuel tank.

An officer intervened and was able to take Lemon into custody, according to the release. Police said while in custody, Lemon tried pulling away from the arresting officer. Police also said someone in the parking lot, who identified themselves as a family member of Lemon’s, also tried to pull her away unsuccessfully.

Lemon was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.





